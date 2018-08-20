Police seek suspects in attempted smash and grab robbery at Madison Heights Costco

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are looking for three suspects wanted in connection to an attempted smash and grab robbery at a Costco store in Madison Heights.

Madison Heights police said the robbery happened Saturday afternoon at the Costco on 30550 Stephenson.

Police said three suspects entered the store and then separated from each other. One suspect attempting the larceny was described as a black male, 20-30-years-old, around 160-180 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

That suspect walked to the jewelry counter and struck the glass case with a hammer multiple times attempting to gain entry.

The suspect’s hammer broke during the attempted larceny and he was unsuccessful in gaining entry into the jewelry case.

All three suspects then left the store with no merchandise. Two of the suspects were observed leaving the scene north bound from the store in a white Hyundai Sonata with the third suspect fleeing over the fence east of the store.

Madison Heights police are investigating and are seeking to identify the suspects (pictures below). Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

