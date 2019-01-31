Police seek 2 men after Detroit school bus driver attacked on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking two men after a school bus driver was attacked Friday.

Police said the 63-year-old man was driving the school bus near Asbury Park and Diversey Avenue. He pulled over about 3 p.m. and two adults entered the bus.

The bus' camera captured the men as they assaulted the driver. See video of the attack below.

The men struck the driver several times in the face and head before they fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men is asked to contact the Detroit Police 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Watch video of the attack below.

