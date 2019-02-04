Detroit man faces charges after school bus driver attacked in front of children

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man faces charges in connection to an attack on a school bus driver Jan. 25 in Detroit.

Rebhi Mohammad, 63, was driving the children home from the Multicultural Academy in Ann Arbor, where he has worked for two years.

While in the process of dropping off one of the children near Asbury Park and Diversey Avenue, two men barged onto the bus and assaulted Mohammad.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said one of those men is Reshawn Clark, 23, of Detroit. He is charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery. He was arrested Friday and is expected to be be arraigned Monday.

Detroit police have been looking for a second man. Anyone with information about the identity of the other man shown on video and in photos is asked to contact the Detroit Police 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Detroit police are seeking two men accused of attacking a school bus driver. (WDIV)

What happened

Mohammad said the men were yelling that he had clipped the side mirror of their car with his bus. Children cowered in the back of the bus while the men punched the driver. Police said Mohammad was struck in the face and head repeatedly before the men fled the scene.

Mohammad said he was concerned about the children during the brutal attack.

"That was strong in my mind; I don’t want the kids to be harmed," he said. "Some of them were crying, asking, 'Are you OK?'”

Mohammad said he took the children to the next stop, then called police. He was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for serious head injuries. The school has created a GoFundMe page to help pay his medical bills.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.