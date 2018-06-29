Police seeking man accused of shooting, killing another man at Detroit barber shop

DETROIT - Police are seeking a man after another man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a barber shop on Detroit's west side.

Police are asking for help locating Jamar Woodmore.

Surveillance video from a business near The Final Kut barber shop at Littlefield Street and Seven Mile Road showed there was some sort of struggle between two employees that started inside the shop and spilled outside.

The two men went back inside the shop, where Woodmore allegedly used a handgun he got from his vehicle to shoot the other man, police said.

The victim, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Woodmore is described as black with a medium complexion. He has a medium build and wears his hair in a wave style. He also has a full beard. Police said he fled the scene in a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about Woodmore's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-6114 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.