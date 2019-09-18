Police seize loaded gun from Orlando man pulled over for illegal turn in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - Police seized a loaded gun from an Orlando man who was pulled over for making an illegal turn in Inkster, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday for making an illegal turn onto Middle Belt Road in Inkster, officials said.

The driver, a 27-year-old Orlando man, didn't have a driver's license and admitted to having a loaded gun under his seat, police said.

Officials seized a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, according to authorities.

The Orlando man didn't have a concealed pistol license, police said. He was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

Charges are pending prosecutor review.

