Police suspect foul play in case of missing man in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Investigators scoured an apartment complex in Melvindale as police said foul is suspected in the case of a missing man.

When David Carter, 39, didn't show up for work earlier this week, his family sounded the alarm. Now, Michigan State Police investigators searched for clues near Outer Driver and Allen Road.

Police have found clues in the case, but they aren't talking about them. They took down the crime scene tape and packed up around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials were at the scene since Monday night, trying to determine what happened to Carter and find out where he is now.

Carter's family, particularly his sister, Tasia Carter Jackson, is worried.

"My worst fear is that my brother is not living," Jackson said. "That's my worst fear. I'm praying that it's something different. We're all praying that it's something different."

Michigan State Police crime lab technicians spent more than 24 hours combing Carter's apartment building at the Gale Gardens Apartments.

Carter works for a tier-one auto supplier in Highland Park. He has a teenage son.

Jackson said it was very strange when her brother didn't show up for Sunday's work shift that pays triple time.

"We're so close," she said. "His coworkers contacted me to find out what's going on with my brother. That's how close me and my brother are."

Jackson said her brother was very exacting, kept a clean apartment, never missed work and was very conscious about security. When she came to see if he was home Monday night, she was concerned about what she found.

"His car was here," Jackson said. "I was here. The house was unlocked, and he would definitely never leave his house unlocked. Never."

Family members are searching while police investigate.

"He didn't bother anybody," Jackson said. "He was one of the good guys. He was nice. He was kind. He was sweet. He was too pretty, you know?"

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.