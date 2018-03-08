Police: Teen shot by his mother at apartment in Inkster after he refused to go to school

INKSTER, Mich. - A teen was shot Thursday morning at an apartment in Inkster and authorities have the boy's mother in custody.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. at the Canterbury Woods Apartments on Tobin Drive, which is near Beech Daly Road and Avondale Street.

The victim, who is 17 years old, has been transported to a hospital. His condition was listed as critical but stable.

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have learned the teen was shot by his mother after he refused to go to school. He was running from his mother when she fired at least one shot through glass, striking her son in the back.

The woman has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

Further: Mother and 17 year old son were involved in an argument when son left the apartment. Son returns and mom fires one shot striking the male in the body. Son at local hospital in critical condition. Mother in custody. No danger exists to the community. pic.twitter.com/bSAk1LZTgQ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 8, 2018

Canterbury Woods management released the following statement:

"Since early this morning, we have been in touch with police about this sad situation and are cooperating with their investigation. We do not believe any of our other residents' or homes were affected by this incident."

