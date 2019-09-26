Police trying to determine if fake officer stopped Metro Detroit drivers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Police are trying to determine if a man impersonating an officer pulled people over in Metro Detroit.

The 37-year-old Flat Rock man was pulled over around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-75 near Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills.

Police sad they stopped him for improper tint and suspicious LED lights in the windows, officials said.

He was driving a silver 2020 Dodge Charger with a laptop computer mounted in the center console, according to officials.

"I don't know honestly if he's out of touch with reality or whether he has bad motives in mind. That's why we're asking for help from the public to contact us," said Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon.

An Auburn Hills officer noticed a loss prevention badge next to the laptop. He said the man didn't have a driver's license with him, and it was later determined his license had been suspended.

There were numerous traffic-related warrants out for the man's arrest, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.

A search of the Charger revealed a black Glock-style BB gun, a bulletproof vest with police patches on it and pepper spray, the officer said.

There was a patch on the front of the vest that said, "Michigan police attorney general," authorities said.

The vehicle was seized by Auburn Hills police. It was determined to have 360-degree red and blue lights and a functioning siren, according to police.



Anyone who has encountered this man on the road is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.

