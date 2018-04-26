Police: 15-year-old student at Belleville High School killed in train crash

A person was killed in a train crash in Belleville on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (WDIV)

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - Police said the person killed in Wednesday's train crash was a 15-year-old student at Belleville High School.

Grief counselors are available for students at the high school Thursday.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Street.

The train engineer and conductor aboard the train told officers they possibly struck a boy about a half mile west of the crossing at South Street.

Authorities located the boy lying upon the railroad tracks.

A tentative identification of the victim was made and further testing will be conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to make a positive identification.

South Street was closed between downtown Belleville and the railroad tracks for several hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 734-699-2710.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.