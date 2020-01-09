Poll: Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s approval rating takes slight drop

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s approval ratings has dipped in recent months, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

The poll shows a seven-point dip in job approval by Michigan voters since the passage of auto insurance reform in May 2019.

Whitmer’s job approval is 43.3 percent approve to 35.9 percent disapprove. In June 2019, her job approval was 50.7 percent-23.7 percent. Some other findings include:

Voters in outside of Metro Detroit are split on Governor Whitmer’s performance with 39.9 percent approve to 41.7 percent disapprove.

Voters in Metro Detroit approve of the Governor’s performance by a margin of 47.6 percent-31.6 percent.

Voters over the age of 65 approve of the Governor’s performance 48.9 percent-36.1 percent.

With independent voters, 45.3 percent approve of the Governor’s performance.

Whitmer is in her second year in her first term as Governor. She was elected in 2018, defeating Republican challenger Bill Schuette by a 10-point margin.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 50.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.