Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on Ukraine call, Trump impeachment

DETROIT – Michigan voters are largely split on the Impeachment of President Trump and matters related to it, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Voters were asked a series of questions related to the infamous Ukraine call and the Impeachment of President Trump. Here are the findings:

By a margin of 49.5 percent-33.5 percent , voters say the President’s behavior was inappropriate or wrong as compared to appropriate .

By a split margin of 40.7 percent-38.0 percent , voters say the President’s behavior was illegal as compared to legal . 21.3 percent of voters are not sure if his behavior was legal.

By a margin of 49.7 percent-38.5 percent , voters believe the President’s behavior was not in the best interest of the United States .

By a margin of 50.9 percent-43.5 percent, Michigan voters oppose the impeachment and removal from office of Donald Trump as President.

Since June 2019, there has been a four-point increase in support for impeachment and a two-point decrease in opposition to impeachment.

Independent voters

By a margin of 47.9 percent-19.7 percent, Independent voters believe the President’s actions with the Ukraine were inappropriate and wrong.

By a margin of 36.8 percent-31.6 percent, Independent voters believe the President’s actions were illegal. 31.6 percent of Independent voters do not know if they were illegal.

By a margin of 43.6 percent-35.9 percent, Independent voters believe the President’s actions were not in the interest of the United States.

By a margin of 49.6 percent-36.8 percent, Independent voters oppose the impeachment and removal from office of President Trump.

Trump’s approval rating sees minor improvement

By a margin of 39.8 percent-51.2 percent, Michigan voters have an unfavorable impression of Donald Trump. These numbers represent a minor improvement within the margin of error from previous surveys.

By a margin of 47.4 percent-49.0 percent, Michigan voters disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as President. This is a slight improvement from 44.3 percent-52.0 percent in June 2019.

But while 29.2 percent strongly approve of his performance, 44.0 percent strongly disapprove of his performance. Strong disapproval of the President’s performance has not shifted over the past three years, the poll finds.

Men vs. Women on Trump

Men approve of President Trump by a margin of 55.2 percent-42.1 percent. But women strongly disapprove of President Trump by a margin of 40.0 percent-55.8 percent.

The improvement in President Trump’s numbers has come from men who were +4.2 percent in June 2019 and have increased to +13.1 percent in January 2020.

Poll methodology:

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. 50.0 percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0 percent of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the Glengariff Group, Inc. as part of our public polling program and provided to WDIV Local 4 and the Detroit News.