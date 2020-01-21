21ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

21ºF

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Politics, National, Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, White House, Impeachment, News, Watch Live, Live
Senate to begin impeachment trial for President Trump
Senate to begin impeachment trial for President Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is the third president in American history to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives debated and voted on two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 after weeks of testimony, both passed. They charge President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial.

This is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch live via the embedded video below:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: