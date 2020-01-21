WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is the third president in American history to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The House of Representatives debated and voted on two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18 after weeks of testimony, both passed. They charge President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial.
This is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Watch live via the embedded video below:
