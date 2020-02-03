36ºF

LIVE STREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on Feb. 3

In this image from video, impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks in support of an amendment offered by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Friday evening the Senate rejected calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, pushing one step closer to acquittal vote.

READ: Senate reject efforts to call more impeachment witnesses

Watch live NBC News coverage at 11 a.m.:

