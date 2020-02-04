LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers Democratic response to Trump State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON – The Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar.

Democrats are putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump, elevating a fresh face and casting an election-year spotlight on a swing state in the Midwest as the party looks to win back states Trump narrowly captured.

Whitmer, who rarely mentions Trump, has advised Democratic presidential candidates that Michigan voters are less focused on his Twitter feed than on the “fundamentals” such as fixing deteriorating roads and helping train people for better-paying jobs. She will return to that theme in her 10-minute response to Trump’s State of the Union address, which she will deliver at East Lansing High School — where her two daughters are enrolled.

