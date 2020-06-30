LIVE STREAM: Fauci, CDC chief testify before Senate on US coronavirus response

WASHINGTON – With coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations, Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other top health officials testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions to discuss the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the House hearing live at 10 a.m.:

Arizona’s Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks Monday and leaders in several states ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide.

Among those implementing the face-covering orders is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Trump has refused to wear a mask during visits to states and businesses that require them.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s order went into effect immediately and for at least 30 days. Ducey also ordered public schools to delay the start of classes until at least Aug. 17. Most Arizona bars and nightclubs opened after the governor’s stay-at-home and business closure orders were allowed to expire in mid-May.