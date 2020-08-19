69ºF

LIVE STREAM: Obama, Clinton, Harris to speak on Day 3 of Democratic National Convention

Pelosi, Clinton, Warren slated to speak

FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The first national political convention of the coronavirus era has arrived. For four consecutive nights beginning Monday, Aug. 17, Democrats from across the country will gather in front of screens for the all-virtual affair that will showcase the diversity of the modern-day Democratic Party and test Biden's ability to energize his sprawling coalition. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The third day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place Wednesday with a slate of virtual speeches.

NBC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Wednesday’s slate of speakers includes: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama.

Watch live coverage below:

