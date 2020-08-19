LIVE STREAM: Obama, Clinton, Harris to speak on Day 3 of Democratic National Convention

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

The third day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place Wednesday with a slate of virtual speeches.

NBC News coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Wednesday’s slate of speakers includes: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama.

Watch live coverage below: