LIVE COVERAGE: Republican National Convention Day 2

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

Featured speakers include: First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

Watch the coverage at 8 p.m.: