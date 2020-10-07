WATCH LIVE: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris in 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

SALT LAKE CITY – Watch the 2020 vice presidential debate livestream and see Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris face off live.

The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory. It will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital, a serious setback for his campaign that adds pressure on Pence to defend the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Watch Live Coverage below starting at 8 p.m. (debate starts at 9 p.m.)

Follow live fact-checking from Local 4′s Trust Index team below: