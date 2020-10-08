Trust Index: Fact-checking Harris, Pence on healthcare in VP Debate

Healthcare remains a top issue beyond the pandemic in 2020, namely the future of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

The Trump Administration has brought a lawsuit against the ACA, which is set to go before the Supreme Court in the coming weeks. The fallout, should it be struck down, was at issue during the debate.

We’ll start with a set of claims from Senator Kamala Harris.

"This means that there will be no more protections if they win for people with pre-existing conditions. This means that over 20 million people will lose your coverage. It means that if you’re under the age of 26, it can’t stay on your parents coverage anymore.

We’ve tested some of these before and they are true.

We've reviewed information surrounding this topic and confirmed that It's True.

Government estimates show roughly 25 million would lose coverage and nearly 133 million with pre-existing condition could lose some or all of their coverage. Likewise, nearly 2 million people on their parent’s health insurance under the age of 26 would lose the ability to have that coverage.

Now here’s this from the Vice President on a plan for after the ACA should it be struck down.

“President Trump and I have a plan to improve health care and to preserve protect pre-existing conditions for every American,” Pence said.

This is not true; or at least we couldn’t find any evidence of a plan released by the White House or the Campaign.

After review, we've found this information is Not True.

According to the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation, the President has never released a plan to replace the ACA or protect those with pre-existing conditions. While he did recently sign an executive order promising to do so, it does not carry the force of law.

In the most recent Local4/Detroit News poll the majority of Michigan voters sided with Harris on issues of filling the court’s vacancy and keeping roe in place.

