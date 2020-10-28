51ºF

Politics

Barack Obama to join Joe Biden for Michigan campaign event on Halloween

Details on event have not been released

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan, Michigan Politics, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, 2020 Election, Decision 2020, Campaigns, Kamala Harris
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Biden is getting some help from Obama as he looks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic party ahead of the November election. Obama and Biden will appear together Tuesday, June 23, for a virtual grassroots fundraiser, the former vice president announced on Twitter. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Biden is getting some help from Obama as he looks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic party ahead of the November election. Obama and Biden will appear together Tuesday, June 23, for a virtual grassroots fundraiser, the former vice president announced on Twitter. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former President Barack Obama will join Joe Biden in Michigan for a campaign event on Halloween.

A release from the Biden campaign said Obama would join Biden on Saturday, Oct. 31, “to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.”

Specific details on the event have not been released. Biden campaign events have featured very little crowd activity, masks and social distancing.

President Trump held a rally in Lansing on Tuesday and will return to Michigan again on Friday for a rally in Oakland County. Trump’s Michigan rallies have drawn large crowds, even as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan and around the U.S.

Obama’s appearance with Biden will mark their first joint campaign event in several months. Obama has released several videos in support of Biden, but has just recently started campaigning in person.

Related: In pitch for Biden, Obama urges voters to cast Trump out

President Trump won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes. The state is considered a key to a victory by both sides.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: