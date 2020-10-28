Barack Obama to join Joe Biden for Michigan campaign event on Halloween

Former President Barack Obama will join Joe Biden in Michigan for a campaign event on Halloween.

A release from the Biden campaign said Obama would join Biden on Saturday, Oct. 31, “to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.”

Specific details on the event have not been released. Biden campaign events have featured very little crowd activity, masks and social distancing.

President Trump held a rally in Lansing on Tuesday and will return to Michigan again on Friday for a rally in Oakland County. Trump’s Michigan rallies have drawn large crowds, even as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan and around the U.S.

Obama’s appearance with Biden will mark their first joint campaign event in several months. Obama has released several videos in support of Biden, but has just recently started campaigning in person.

President Trump won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes. The state is considered a key to a victory by both sides.