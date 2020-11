With the news that Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election after days of counting votes, supporters of Biden took to the streets to celebrate.

Here are some photos of Biden supporters celebrating his win, courtesy of Getty Images.

Thousands gather at BLM (Black Lives Matter) Plaza near the White House to celebrate news that the former Vice President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Biden supporters at Times Square in New York City. Photo by Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

Biden supporters in Minneapolis. Photo by Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

Biden supporters in New York City. Photo by Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

Biden supporters in Washington, D.C. Photo by Samuel Corum. (Getty Images)

Biden supporters in Washington, D.C. Photo by Samuel Corum. (Getty Images)

Biden supporters at Grand Army Plaza in New York. Photo by Stephanie Keith. (Getty Images)

Biden supporters in Philadelphia. Photo by Chris McGrath. (Getty Images)

Biden supporters at Grand Army Plaza in New York. Photo by Michael M. Santiago. (Getty Images)

Biden supporters in Philadelphia. Photo by Chris McGrath. (Getty Images)

Supporters of Biden in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre. (Getty Images)