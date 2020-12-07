Michigan Gov. Whitmer named to Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been named to the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Whitmer will co-chair the PIC with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Louisiana’s Rep. Cedric Richmond and Delaware’s Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Rep. James E. Clyburn, of South Carolina, has been named chair.

Whitmer and the other co-chairs will help guide PIC through the planning and organizing of “historic inaugural activities that will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country,” according to the PIC.

“I am humbled to become a part of the inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as a Co-Chair. This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans. While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country,” reads a statement from Whitmer.

Biden released this statement:

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans. These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

The Inauguration of Joe Biden is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington D.C.

More: Gretchen Whitmer news