Michigan’s members of Congress discuss voting on impeachment of President Trump

LANSING, Mich. – Freshman Michigan GOP Congressman Peter Meijer was joined by the delegation’s most senior GOP Congressman Fred Upton in supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“At the end of the day, this was a vote of conscience and this is where my conscience led me,” Meijer said. “Unless we address this and tackle it head on, unless we make sure to send a resounding message that this is not acceptable, then we risk just papering over some of these divisions. Then the wounds will never truly heal unless we air them out and fully understand what happened, unless we send that signal this is not something that can ever be acceptable from an American leader.”

All of Michigan’s House Democrats supported the impeachment.

“We in this country cannot begin healing and unity without accountability and justice,” said Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-14).

Other Republicans, such as Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Lisa McClain and Tim Walberg, voted no on the matter.

“This process is being jammed through in the last week with not a single hearing or exploring of the evidence, of what had gone on,” Huizenga said.

