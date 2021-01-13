President Trump releases new video condemning US Capitol riot

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Air Force One upon departure, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has released a video Wednesday condemning the riot at the Capitol last week.

Trump called on his supporters to remain peaceful amid concerns about additional violence in the days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Trump says: “I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.” He says, “Like all of you I was shocked and deeply saddened by the calamity” and “no true supporter” of his “could ever endorse political violence.”

Trump also said that he had directed federal agencies “to use all necessary resources to maintain order in Washington, D.C.” over the next week.”

The video comes after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday for his role in inciting the attack on the Capitol last week. He is the only president to be impeached twice.

The Democratic-led House took just two days to impeach the president this time, garnering a handful of Republican votes in favor, including Michigan Congressmen Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, both from West Michigan. All of Michigan’s Democratic lawmakers voted in favor of impeachment.

Trump did not reference the impeachment in his video.