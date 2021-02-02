Michigan AG Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, SOS Benson want attorneys who filed election lawsuits to be disbarred

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a motion for sanctions against four attorneys who filed a lawsuit of unproven claims about the November election on behalf of several Trump supporters.

Nessel, along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, are now asking for disbarment of the attorneys. All three filed complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission asking that Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, Stefanie Juntilla and Sidney Powell be disbarred.

“When you stop caring about facts and you introduce things that are a total and complete fiction, you ought to be held accountable,” Nessel said.

The sanctions requested against the four attorneys is pending.

“It’s drama at its best,” Rohl said. “You’ve got to understand that this was already done by the Democratic Party that intervened in this lawsuit a month ago so she’s just riding coattails, I guess to embolden herself with her party.”

PREVIOUS:

Michigan secretary of state pushes to make voting easier

Michigan’s chief elections officer on Monday announced a legislative agenda she said would ensure fair and secure elections following an election season marked by a huge increase in absentee voting and unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud.

Michigan had the highest voter turnout in state history in the 2020 presidential election with about 5.5 million votes cast. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a call with media that she’s looking to keep that momentum going and make it easier to vote.

Benson described the presidential election as successful, but not without a fight.

It was the first in which Michigan voters didn’t need a reason to cast absentee ballots and they did so in droves, amounting to about 3.5 million votes. Former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters spread disinformation surrounding absentee and mail-in voting, asserting that the election was stolen and culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January.

