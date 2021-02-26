President Biden delivers remarks during Texas visit

President Joe Biden talks with a volunteer at the Houston Food Bank, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden delivered live remarks from a FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility in Houston, Texas on Friday afternoon.

Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

President Biden’s visit to Texas is his first visit to a major disaster site since taking office. The state of Texas is currently recovering from a catastrophic blackout that left more than 4 million customers without electricity during a deadly winter storm, leaving many of them without heat for days in subfreezing temperatures.

At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of the storm and, although the weather has returned to more normal temperatures, more than 1 million residents are still under orders to boil water before drinking it.

While in Texas, Biden has met with local leaders to discuss the ongoing recovery from last week’s winter storm, and is visiting a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.

