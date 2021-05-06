Wyoming politicians avoid Liz Cheney peril ahead of vote

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo U.S.Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat on Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home. So far, Wyoming's governor and congressional delegation have opted against sticking their necks out for Cheney, who faces ouster from House GOP leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat on Rep. Liz Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home.

So far, Wyoming’s governor and congressional delegation have opted against sticking their necks out for Cheney, who faces ouster from House GOP leadership over her opposition to former President Donald Trump.

But she retains considerable Republican support in the state, with a string of prominent former lawmakers recently rallying to her defense.

Gov. Mark Gordon deflected Thursday when asked if Cheney deserves removal as House GOP conference chairwoman for countering Trump’s repeated lies that voter fraud cost him the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “are the real threats to Wyoming,” he said.

Gordon said in a statement he will work with Wyoming’s congressional delegates regardless of what the House does.

Gordon had supported Cheney just three months ago, calling her a “key part of our delegation’s stature” and saying her GOP leadership job was “increasingly essential” to countering President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Cheney was among 10 Republicans in the House to vote for Trump's impeachment on charges that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol early this year. As conference chairwoman, the No. 3 House GOP leadership job, she is tasked with coordinating Republican messaging.

