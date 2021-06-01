Michigan Board of State Canvassers meet to consider Gov. Whitmer recall petition

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers (BSC) is meeting on Tuesday to consider a petition to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The recall petition, which includes recalling Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with Whitmer, was submitted by a woman named Hannah Curley on May 14. According to the Michigan BSC, the petition calls for the removal of Gov. Whitmer from office, alleging the following:

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued a State of Emergency after April 30, 2020 without legislative approval. After April 30, 2020 Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued multiple Executive Orders using the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act 302 of 1945. After the October 2, 2020 Michigan Supreme Court’s Order for Docket #161917, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a press release stating ‘Governor’s Orders remain in effect at least 21 more days.’”

The BSC will meet in person on Tuesday, June 1 to discuss the petition -- which is one of many attempting to oust the Democratic Michigan governor.

Last week, an appellate court judge ruled that the six petitions seeking to recall Whitmer -- and one petition seeking to recall Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist -- can move forward. However, the several petitions are considered a longshot under Michigan law, as they may not reach enough signatures to be added to any ballots this year.

Under Michigan law, the recall petitions must obtain more than one million signatures within the next 60 days. The petitions will not be on the August ballot, as they would have had to meet a deadline in April.

The petitions could end up on the November ballot, which covers local elections this year, but they would have to obtain the required number of signatures by July 30 to be included on that ballot.

Gov. Whitmer’s campaign says the governor intends to fight back against the initiative, calling the recall petitions “partisan attacks” by Republicans.

“We plan to appeal this disappointing decision and we fully intend to beat back these irresponsible partisan attacks against the Governor in the courts, on the streets or at the ballot,” said Whitmer campaign spokesperson Mark Fisk. “This is part of a massive and coordinated attack by Republicans trying to make the Governor fail and our campaign will strenuously oppose these efforts so the Governor can keep saving lives, reopening our economy and creating jobs.”

If Whitmer’s campaign appeals the ruling, the case would go to the Michigan Supreme Court -- which would likely push the issue to next year, when it would be considered illegal to recall the governor in the last year of her term under state law.

See the Michigan BSC’s agenda for the June 1 meeting below.

