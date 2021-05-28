Cloudy icon
46º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Court rules recall petitions against Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist can move forward

Six petitions seek to recall Whitmer, one seek to recall Gilchrist

Grant Hermes
, Anchor/Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Michigan Court of Appeals
,
Board Of State Canvassers
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Michigan Politics
,
Recall
,
Recall Election
,
Ballot
,
November Ballot
,
August Ballot
,
Gretchen Whitmer
,
Garlin Gilchrist
Gov. Whitmer recall effort passes legal hurdle, still a longshot under state law
Gov. Whitmer recall effort passes legal hurdle, still a longshot under state law

LANSING, Mich. – An appellate court has ruled several petitions that aim to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II can move forward if the people behind them choose to do so.

The board of canvassers initially approved seven such petitions, one of which was abandoned.

Related: A look at who could run against Gov. Whitmer in 2022

The recall petitions involve the governor’s use of emergency powers and mandates during the pandemic. It remains to be seen whether any of them will be pursued.

In a series of rulings, the Michigan Court of Appeals said the Board Of State Canvassers was right to approve certain petitions to recall Whitmer or Gilchrist after the governor appeals those approvals.

Nearly all the recall petitions were focused on the governor’s pandemic orders except one, which dealt with her travel to Israel in 2019.

The petitions do have a high bar to clear to get recalls approved. According to state law, the recall petitions would need more than one million signatures in 60 days.

In order for the petitions to go on the August ballot, they would have had to meet the deadline in April. It is unclear if they could end up on the November ballot, which is meant for local elections this year. That deadline is July 30.

Local 4 reached out to the Governor’s campaign Friday for a comment, but have not heard back.

More: Michigan Politics news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: