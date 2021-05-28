Court rules recall petitions against Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist can move forward

LANSING, Mich. – An appellate court has ruled several petitions that aim to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II can move forward if the people behind them choose to do so.

The board of canvassers initially approved seven such petitions, one of which was abandoned.

The recall petitions involve the governor’s use of emergency powers and mandates during the pandemic. It remains to be seen whether any of them will be pursued.

In a series of rulings, the Michigan Court of Appeals said the Board Of State Canvassers was right to approve certain petitions to recall Whitmer or Gilchrist after the governor appeals those approvals.

Nearly all the recall petitions were focused on the governor’s pandemic orders except one, which dealt with her travel to Israel in 2019.

The petitions do have a high bar to clear to get recalls approved. According to state law, the recall petitions would need more than one million signatures in 60 days.

In order for the petitions to go on the August ballot, they would have had to meet the deadline in April. It is unclear if they could end up on the November ballot, which is meant for local elections this year. That deadline is July 30.

Local 4 reached out to the Governor’s campaign Friday for a comment, but have not heard back.

