US official calls large shelter for migrant kids a 'model'

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, three young migrants hold hands as they run in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration says the number of unaccompanied migrant children housed at its largest emergency shelter has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

POMONA, Calif. – The Biden administration on Friday gave a rare look inside an emergency shelter it opened to house migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone, calling the California facility a model among its large-scale sites, some of which have been plagued by complaints.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was joined by lawmakers as he toured the shelter housing nearly 1,400 children at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds in the city of Pomona. Two journalists from The Associated Press were allowed to accompany them and shared notes and photos of the tour with other news outlets as part of a pool arrangement.

The shelter is set on nearly 600 acres and features grassy soccer fields and a call center with brightly colored paintings of butterflies and sea creatures on the walls where children could dial their families while they wait to be reunited with them. Kids were playing outside: One small boy was pulled in a wagon, while teenage boys waved or said hello to officials as they walked by.

Inside a large exhibit hall with old hot dog and ice cream signs on the wall, a few kids laid on their cots and read. The beds were organized into pods with a TV in each section. Some kids watched TV, and others played cards together or with care workers.

Next to the call area, scores of blue, pink and silver stars with names nearly covered a wall. An official said staffers post a star with a child’s name when they are discharged from the facility.

“You’re running out of space,” said Becerra, whose agency is in charge of caring for migrant children.

Outside the shelter, he told reporters: “We consider this a model.”

“It is not easy to stand something up like this quickly, and do it right, but I think you can see that this is a place where kids can be healthy and safe," Becerra said.

The visit is his second such tour in a week to one of the temporary facilities set up by the government this spring as tens of thousands of children crossed the border alone. Of the 14 centers that opened, two have been shuttered because they did not meet government standards; others have been closing as more children are released to family in the U.S. or to facilities with higher levels of care.

While the emergency shelters are widely considered an improvement over border holding facilities packed with kids, the Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to address concerns that migrant children have been languishing in the unlicensed sites rather than being quickly reunited with their families in the United States, causing anxiety and panic attacks.

Days earlier, Becerra visited the government’s largest shelter at Fort Bliss Army base near El Paso, Texas, which child welfare advocates say has been particularly problematic.

Advocates say the facilities were meant to be a safe place to house children for a couple of weeks to give the government time to contact and vet their relatives. Those without family in the United States are supposed to be sent to a state-licensed facility.

As of this week, the average stay at the temporary shelters was 37 days, with the network of facilities filled at just over half its capacity, according to Health and Human Services data obtained by the AP.

More than half of the 5,300 children at emergency shelters have close family in the U.S. such as a parent or grandparent. No such contact was identified for a third of the youth at those sites, the data showed.

The Pomona shelter is widely considered to be among the better large-scale facilities.

It has scaled up in recent weeks from about 500 children to nearly 1,400 kids as of Friday, including roughly 1,000 boys. The vast majority are teenagers. About 250 are under 12 and nine kids are 5 or younger, the government said. Most are from Guatemala and Honduras.

California Democratic Rep. Norma Torres, who represents Pomona and accompanied Becerra on Friday, said the facility has met or exceeded its goal of discharging 20% of the children every week since it opened two months ago.

“This is the first time that the press has had an opportunity to tour this facility, and I hope that you are able to see the photos, because what you will see here are happy children. And how do I know that? Because I have been here myself every week since this facility has been opened," she said.

Immigration attorney Karina Ramos of Immigrant Defenders Law Center in California visits twice a week. Of the 2,605 children who have come to the Pomona shelter, more than half have been reunited with their families, Becerra’s agency said.

“The number one question is: ‘When am I going home?’” Ramos said, which is “obviously understandable.”

Ramos said the children generally don't have complaints.

“This is definitely not Fort Bliss,” Ramos said. “Children are generally active, and they’re happy, and they come talk to us.”

In transcripts of interviews done by attorneys from March to early June and filed in federal court in Los Angeles, more than a dozen migrant children described their desperation to get out of the emergency facilities. In one account, a teenage girl said she had been at Fort Bliss for nearly 60 days and had resorted to eating only popsicles and juice because the food was foul.

Becerra said the government expects high standards at all temporary shelters. But he said Pomona — which already had buildings in place — had an advantage, while the facility at Fort Bliss had to be built from scratch.

Becerra said conditions have improved in recent weeks with additional spiritual, recreational, educational and mental health services. The Fort Bliss shelter also was being reconfigured to a more child-friendly pod system with single cots instead of doubles. More case workers have been added, speeding up the process to reunify families.

Because of the progress, Becerra said the number of children his agency is caring for has dropped from a high of more than 22,000 to just over 14,400, with more than half at licensed shelters. Health and Human Services said it will close four emergency facilities this summer, with Pomona and Fort Bliss among those staying open.

Watson reported from San Diego.