Gov. Gretchen Whitmer likely to veto suspension of Michigan’s gas tax: Here’s why

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled that she is going to veto a suspension of the state’s gas tax.

Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $4.23 for a gallon of gas. State lawmakers voted Tuesday (March 15) to suspend the state’s 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 24-14 in the GOP-controlled Senate after the House passed it last week. It would not take effect until next year due to Democratic opposition.

Whitmer has instead called for a pause of the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax. She is also calling for negotiations to commence on permanent, targeted state income tax deductions and credits for retirees and lower-wage earners.

Whitmer’s office released the following statement:

“Governor Whitmer is ready to take action to immediately lower costs and put more money back in people’s pockets. Unfortunately, the bill that passed the legislature wouldn’t even reduce the price of gas until next year at the earliest. Michiganders can’t wait until next year. They need relief now. That’s why Governor Whitmer worked to secure $400 refund checks for drivers, which are hitting mailboxes and bank accounts months ahead of time. Governor Whitmer is ready to bring together Republicans and Democrats to negotiate a bill that saves Michiganders money, just as she has done for the past 780 bipartisan bills.” Spokesperson for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

