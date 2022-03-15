Gov. Gretchen Whitmer likely to veto suspension of Michigan’s gas tax: Here’s why

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled that she is going to veto a suspension of the state’s gas tax.
Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $4.23 for a gallon of gas. State lawmakers voted Tuesday (March 15) to suspend the state’s 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months
The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 24-14 in the GOP-controlled Senate after the House passed it last week. It would not take effect until next year due to Democratic opposition.
Whitmer has instead called for a pause of the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax. She is also calling for negotiations to commence on permanent, targeted state income tax deductions and credits for retirees and lower-wage earners.
Whitmer’s office released the following statement:
