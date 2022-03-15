31º

WEATHER ALERT

Politics

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer likely to veto suspension of Michigan’s gas tax: Here’s why

Whitmer supports pausing federal gas tax

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Politics, Gas Tax, Taxes, Diesel Tax, News, Local, Local News, Politics
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends an event with President Joe Biden in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are showing jurors profanity-filled messages and social media posts on Thursday, March 10, by two of the men, some months before the FBI got involved in the case.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled that she is going to veto a suspension of the state’s gas tax.

Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $4.23 for a gallon of gas. State lawmakers voted Tuesday (March 15) to suspend the state’s 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 24-14 in the GOP-controlled Senate after the House passed it last week. It would not take effect until next year due to Democratic opposition.

Whitmer has instead called for a pause of the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax. She is also calling for negotiations to commence on permanent, targeted state income tax deductions and credits for retirees and lower-wage earners.

Whitmer’s office released the following statement:

Read: Michigan Legislature votes to halt state gas tax; Whitmer signals veto, supports pausing federal tax

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter