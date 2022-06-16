80º

LIVE STREAM: Jan. 6 panel holds 3rd hearing on Capitol attack with focus on Mike Pence

Hearing starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold their third hearing on Thursday afternoon.

The House panel investigating the attack has held the first two in a series of hearings providing its initial findings after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. The committee has shown clips not only from the violent attack on the Capitol, but also from its own closed-door interviews with Trump aides and associates who were trying to dissuade him from spreading falsehoods about an election he lost.

On Thursday, the panel will describe Trump’s efforts to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to illegally delay the electoral count or to object to Biden’s win as he presided over the congressional certification. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican co-chair, said the panel will examine Trump’s “relentless effort on Jan. 6, and in the days beforehand, to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes.”

