First time in 70 years Detroiters won’t have Black representation in Congress

The U.S Capitol is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

For the first time in 70 years, Detroiters won’t have a Black person representing them in congress.

Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is currently the only Black lawmaker representing Michigan in D.C. Lawrence, who represents Detroit, announced her retirement earlier this year.

When asked about Detroit losing its Black representation in congress, Thanedar said he’s prepared to represent all his constituents.

“I’m already starting to build relationships, getting to know people and building coalitions with the Black community in D.C.,” said Thanedar.

Lawrence said not having a Black representative in congress is disappointing but not devastating. She said an elected official can represent other demographics if they put forth the effort.

“The color of a person’s skin does not prohibit them from representing the people,” Lawrence said. “It would be hypocritical for me to say that because I represent a large Jewish population, a large white population, Hispanic population, but it takes effort.”

Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of the NAACP’s Detroit branch, agreed. He also emphasized the importance of bringing back Black representation in the future.

“Diversity is a good thing and having us at the table to talk about us at the national level is very, very important,” Wendell said. “The George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act needs to be passed.”

Thanedar will be the first Indian American to represent Michigan in Congress.

