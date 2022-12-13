Former GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon says she won’t run for Michigan Republican Party chair

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks during a debate with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

Tudor Dixon, the 2022 Republican candidate for Michigan governor who lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has decided not to run for chair of the Michigan GOP.

Political newcomer Dixon announced Monday, Dec. 12, that she will not be running for chair of the Michigan Republican Party, a seat she considered pursuing following her loss to Democrat Whitmer. Dixon tweeted that the move is “not right” for her at this time, but that she plans to serve the state “in other ways.”

GOP Dixon was formerly a businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump ahead of this year’s election. She lost the 2022 midterm race for Michigan governor by 10-point margin, with Democratic Gov. Whitmer receiving 2.4 million votes compared to Dixon’s 1.9 million votes.

In a huge midterm win, Democrats took control of the Michigan House and Senate for the first time since the 1980s. Republican candidates also lost major races for the state’s attorney general and secretary of state positions.

Republican candidate for Michigan secretary of state Kristina Karamo and GOP candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno both said they would run for chair of the state’s Republican party. Both candidates were also endorsed by Trump.

Related: Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

The Michigan Republican Party is currently led by Chairman Ron Weiser, a University of Michigan regent who came under fire in 2021 over comments he made and was asked to resign from that role, though he did not. The new GOP chair will be decided at a party convention in February of next year.

More: Politics