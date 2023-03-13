Michigan officials protests proposed tax break involving District Detroit

DETROIT – Some of Detroit’s elected leaders protested on Monday at the Spirit of Detroit over a proposed tax break involving the District Detroit.

Congresswoman Rashida Talib and opponents of the proposed District Detroit Olympia tax break voiced their concerns outside city hall at the Spirit of Detroit. Their anger was directed at city officials and the Illitch family.

The city said District Detroit will invest 1.5 billion to develop 10 new buildings adding 12,000 new construction jobs and 6,000 permanent jobs.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the development.