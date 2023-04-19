Michigan abortion rights advocates, opponents react to Supreme Court ruling

Abortion rights supporters and opponents in Michigan are reacting to the Supreme Court extending access to the abortion drug Mifepristone.

According to the brief order issued by Justice Samuel Alito, the court said the hold first announced last week would be extended another two days. It means that women can still access Mifepristone by mail.

“Given how fast this case has moved from the Texas district court to the fifth circuit and the emergency appeal up to the Supreme Court, it really does not surprise me that they need more time to review everything,” said Genevieve Marnon with Right to Life Michigan.

It gives justices time to consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.

“I do worry that patients might think that abortion is no longer accessible as this is in the news,” Dr. Sarah Wallett with Planned Parenthood of Michigan. “Mifepristone is a safe and effective medication to be used for abortion.”

Below is a statement from the spokesperson for Governor Whitmer’s office:

“We are keeping tabs on the court’s activity today. If/when a decision is announced, we will review and determine the next steps.” Whitmer Administration -- April 19, 2023

