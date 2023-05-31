Live stream coverage: 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference from Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – The 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference returns to Mackinac Island this week with a full slate of events, speakers and important conversations.

The annual post-Memorial Day gathering brings together the state’s biggest business, political and community leaders -- along with plenty of journalists to report on what they’re talking about -- to discuss the biggest issues facing residents and businesses in Michigan.

The annual post-Memorial Day gathering brings together the state's biggest business, political and community leaders -- along with plenty of journalists to report on what they're talking about -- to discuss the biggest issues facing residents and businesses in Michigan.

