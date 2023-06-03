DeSantis, Pence and other GOP 2024 hopefuls, but not Trump, set to appear at Iowa rally

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with local residents during a meet and greet on May 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa on June 7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Eight Republican presidential hopefuls are in Iowa on Saturday to attend a political event hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are among those scheduled to appear at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines.

Former President Donald Trump, the leading GOP presidential candidate, will be notably absent. He has largely avoided any events that have him sharing the stage with his 2024 rivals.

DeSantis, seen as Trump's chief challenger, has been on a blitz of campaign stops across early-voting states, including Iowa, in recent days as he marked his first week as an official candidate.

Pence, who has made frequent trips to Iowa over the past year, is not yet in the race but will launch his long-expected campaign at an event in Des Moines on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details before the official announcement.

Pence was the only White House hopeful participating in a morning motorcycle ride for charity that is a staple of Ernst's annual “Roast and Ride” event.

In an interview he gave to Newsmax before the ride, Pence said he and his wife, Karen, have spent much time praying and reflecting on how to serve the country next.

“We’ve come to a decision. I thought that there’d be no better place to announce our decision than right here in the Hawkeye state,” he said.

The former vice president and former Indiana governor appeared with Ernst and a group of about 200 motorcyclists at a Harley-Davidson location in Des Moines. Pence wore jeans, boots and a leather vest with patches that said “Indiana” and messages supportive of the military.

He and Ernst stood in the back of a pickup truck and briefly addressed the riders before setting off.

“One of the reporters just asked me if we’re showing up more in Iowa what our lane would be. I said I'm more worried about the lane we’re going to be staying in today,” Pence said.

Pence, wearing a white motorcycle helmet and with a big grin, then rode off on a cobalt blue Harley Davidson. The group planned to ride to the fairgrounds for the rest of the event, featuring barbeque and speeches.

He participated in the ride once before, in 2017.

Others presidential hopefuls expected to appear at the rally later in the day include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, author Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

___

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.