Who is Chris Christie, Republican candidate for president?

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Loyalties in the political world can certainly change in a heartbeat.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is certainly an example of that.

Once a big ally of former President Donald Trump and a member of Trump’s transition planning team after he won the 2016 presidential election, Christie loudly voiced his displeasure of Trump after declaring his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on June 6.

In a CNN town hall event, Christie repeatedly bashed Trump, calling him a “loser,” adding that he doesn’t care about the American people and that Trump is only running for president for the sake of “settling scores.”

Whether it’s political posturing since Trump is a rival in the primary election, or if the falling out is genuine, remains to be seen.

This is the second time that Trump and Christie are opponents in a primary after the two were candidates in the 2016 Republican primary election.

Christie eventually endorsed Trump after he won the nomination for the general election.

Now 60, Christie is vying for the nation’s top office after he served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018.

Before entering the political world, Christie served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and has also spent time as a political commentator.