Michigan governor signs CROWN Act prohibiting discrimination based on hair

Late Thursday afternoon Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the latest bill to reach her desk. The bill deals with hair, specifically the hair of Black Michiganders who sometimes face discrimination based on wearing natural hair.

LANSING, Mich. – Legislation meant to protect Michigan residents from hair discrimination in schools and workplaces was signed into law.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act into law on Thursday. The bill expands the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to prohibit race-based hair discrimination.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said Black women’s hairstyles are 2.5 times more likely to be seen as unprofessional and Black men face similar stigmas. “The CROWN Act will address hair discrimination in Michigan and remove barriers that interfere with educational and employment opportunities for Black Michiganders,” Gilchrist said.

SB 90 amends the ELCRA to expand the definition of race to ban hair discrimination. It prohibits race-based hair discrimination, or the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles such as braids, locs, twists, or bantu knots.

The ELCRA was originally passed in 1976. It prohibits discriminatory practices, policies, and customs in the exercise of those rights based upon religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.

“For years I thought my natural hair was unacceptable and would potentially limit my job opportunities,” Rep. Stephanie A. Young said. “I gave in to societal pressures and used chemicals to straighten my natural thick curly hair for decades only later be diagnosed with alopecia. I am grateful this legislation is being signed into law, so that others with hair like mine will know Michigan is a safe place to express one’s natural authentic hair, without fear of discrimination.

Michigan is one of 23 states to sign the CROWN Act into law.