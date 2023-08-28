Trump is already selling merch with his mug shot on it

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriffs Office shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump is accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of attempting to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. (Fulton County Sheriffs Office via AP)

The mug shot heard around the world is now being turned into official Donald Trump merchandise.

In case you’ve been living under a rock in the last few days, former President Donald Trump turned himself into jail in Georgia Thursday evening on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Despite being indicted three other times, this fourth indictment lead to an actual mug shot, which has been plastered all over the internet.

The mug shot is just as wild as we all thought I’d be, and it’s certainly not stopping the former President of taking advantage of the now infamous image.

That’s right, Trump is now selling his own merchandise with his mug shot plastered all over it. From t-shirts, posters, coffee mugs and even beer koozies, Trump’s mug shot is all over these items that are being sold on his website.

They even feature the words “Never Surrender. He did surrendered himself for the mug shot to be taken at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump isn’t the only one selling merch with his mug shot on it. Just a quick search of the word “mug shot” on Etsy brings up a few people who are already selling their own t-shirts with the mug shot. It won’t be surprising if that number goes up over the next few days.

Earlier this year, Trump sold t-shirts with a fake mug shot of him on it, accompanied by the words “Not Guilty.” If you want a t-shirt with the actual mug shot on it now, you can click on the link above.