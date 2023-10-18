LIVE STREAM: House to hold next vote for new Speaker

WASHINGTON – The House plans to return for a second round of balloting for House speaker on Wednesday morning as Jim Jordan fights to win over his many holdouts for the job.

Jordan lost 20 Republican votes Tuesday and pleaded afterward to his colleagues that they “must stop attacking each other and come together.”

Bipartisan groups of lawmakers have been floating ways to operate the House by giving greater power to the interim speaker, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, or another temporary speaker. The House had never ousted its speaker before Kevin McCarthy, and the lawmakers are in rarely tested terrain.