Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential campaign

After months of deliberation, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2020.

It will be Sanders' second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders made the announcement in an interview with Vermont Public Radio Tuesday morning.

Sanders enters the 2020 race as one of the frontrunners -- a remarkable turn for the democratic socialist who, three years ago, was viewed as a protest candidate from the political fringe. Today, Sanders is one of the most popular politicians among Democratic voters and his policy agenda -- a suite of progressive proposals to expand health care, broaden the social safety net and make higher education free -- has been embraced by many of the Democratic party's leading figures.

"I can tell you very happily, and I think any objective observer would confirm what I'm saying, is that in the last year and half or so, the Democratic party has moved in a far more progressive direction than they were before I ran for president," he said in an interview with CNN last year. But in the run-up to his announcement, Sanders and top aides insisted the decision would ultimately turn on a much simpler question: whether he was the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.