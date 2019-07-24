Clash between Harris, Biden a major topic as candidates visit NAACP Convention in Detroit

DETROIT - The NAACP Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit turned into a campaign opportunity Wednesday for many of the Democratic presidential candidates.

Ever since the last debate, many people have been wondering about the impact of Sen. Kamala Harris' criticism of Joe Biden's civil rights record.

The top-tier candidates made their case with attendees of the NCAA Convention. Each candidate addressed issues of particular importance to communities of color: education, equality, violence, police brutality, over policing and mass incarceration.

The candidates who got the most applause and buzz: Harris and Biden.

Biden appeared to have slipped the label pinned on him by Harris for his early record on busing, at least among the attendees of the NAACP Convention.

But none of the 10 presidential hopefuls have yet broken through the noise most definitively.

You can watch Paula Tutman's full story and hear from the candidates in the video posted above.

