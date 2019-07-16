Congresswomen respond to Tump's tweets; he doubles down

The President of the United States told four elected congresswomen of color to go back to where "they came" from.

Four freshman representatives believe President Trump's tweet was directed at them: Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib.

Of the four Democrats, Omar is the only one who wasn't born in the United States.

