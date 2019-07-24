Democratic presidential candidates forum held in Detroit

April Ryan and Kamala Harris speak during a Democratic presidential candidates forum July 24, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The NAACP's Democratic Presidential Candidates Forum at the 110th National Convention was held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Detroit.

The forum offered candidates the opportunity to discuss solutions to some of the most critical issues we face as a nation.

American Urban Radio White House Correspondent and political analyst April Ryan moderated questions for the candidates.

Here's who participated:

Joe Biden , Former U.S. Vice President

, Former U.S. Vice President Cory Booker , United States Senator

, United States Senator Julián Castro , Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Kamala Harris , United States Senator

, United States Senator Amy Klobuchar , United States Senator

, United States Senator Pete Buttigieg , Mayor of South Bend, Ind.

, Mayor of South Bend, Ind. Beto O'Rourke , Former Member of the United States House of Representatives

, Former Member of the United States House of Representatives Bernie Sanders , United States Senator

, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren , United States Senator

, United States Senator Bill Weld , Former Governor of Massachusetts

, Former Governor of Massachusetts Watch each candidate's segment below.

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

CNN aired a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.

View the lineup here.

Elizabeth Warren speaks at NAACP forum in Detroit:

Cory Booker speaks at NAACP forum in Detroit:

Beto O'Rourke speaks at NAACP forum in Detroit:

Pete Buttigieg speaks at NAACP forum in Detroit:

