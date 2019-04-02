Detroit to host second Democratic presidential debate in July

DETROIT - The Democratic National Committee announced the second presidential primary debate will be held in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

"Detroit embodies the values and character of the Democratic Party," DNC Chair Tom Perez said. "It's a city of grit and determination, a city that has gotten knocked down only to get back up stronger. With its diversity, its storied history and its proud ties to the labor movement, Detroit is the perfect place for our party's second debate."

The debate lineups will be determined at random to provide each candidate a chance to make a case to the national audience, officials said.

"Detroit is one of America's great cities," Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said. "For decades, the Motor City has been a critical pillar of our nation's economy and an icon of American innovation, and I can't wait to welcome our amazing Democratic candidates to Michigan as we show the American people that we are truly the party of working people."

More details about the debate will be announced at a later date.

