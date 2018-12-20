GoFundMe for Trump's border wall raises millions in less than a week

A GoFundMe campaign claiming to raise money for Trump's proposed wall on the Southern border has raised millions as of Thursday morning. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe campaign claiming to raise money for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the Southern U.S. border has raised millions of dollars as of Thursday morning.

The campaign, called We The People Will Fund The Wall, was created Sunday by Brian Kolfage, a Purple Heart recipient and triple-amputee veteran who is also a motivational speaker. The campaign has a goal of raising $1 billion--the maximum allowed by GoFundMe.

"Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again," Kolfage wrote. "President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still."

Kolfage claims that if the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, there will be enough funding to build the wall.

"Even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this," Kolfage wrote.

Kolfage assured potential donors that the campaign is not a scam because he is using his real name and real information, and he can be contacted and held accountable. He also assured that the government does accept private donations for such projects, citing a large donation made by a billionaire in 2012 to fund repairs on the Washington Monument.

According to Kolfage's website, he is a retired United States Air Force member who was injured during his second deployment for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.

"This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens," Kolfage wrote. "This needs to be shared every single day by each of you on social media. We can do it, and we can help President Trump make America safe again!"

Trump ran for president on a campaign promise of building a wall on the border that Mexico would pay for. However, as 2017 comes to a close, his administration has not secured funds for the wall. A budget proposal passed on Wednesday did not fulfill Trump's call for such funds.

