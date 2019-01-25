LIVE STREAM: President Trump makes announcement on government shutdown

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to speak Friday afternoon regarding the ongoing partial government shutdown.

UPDATE: Washington Post: Trump, Congressional leaders reach deal to temporarily reopen government

Trump will speak from the Rose Garden at 1:30 p.m. - Watch it live above.

Three week CR and threat to declare a national emergency if Congress can’t come up with anything for border is the latest guidance I’ve been given on what the president may announce. Has changed several times today — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 25, 2019

It's the latest sign that White House officials are exploring ways out of the government shutdown, which on Friday led to widespread delays at East Coast airports. The pressure increased when two competing proposals to end the deadlock failed in the Senate on Thursday.

The President has not ruled out declaring a national emergency, and on Thursday repeatedly insisted he had many "alternatives" to securing border wall funding that did not involve Congress. CNN reported exclusively on Thursday that a national emergency proclamation had been drafted that would allow for potentially billions of federal dollars to be put toward wall construction.

Officials continue to say, however, that they prefer solving the dispute legislatively, and have remained in close negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have indicated that they are waiting to see what the President will accept as part of a short-term funding deal.

Trump said on Thursday he would accept such a measure only if it included a "prorated down payment" on the border wall. Neither he nor his aides have specified a dollar figure for the down payment.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.