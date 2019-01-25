Washington Post: Trump, Congressional leaders reach deal to temporarily reopen government

WASHINGTON - A deal has been reached to temporarily end the partial government shutdown, according to the Washington Post.

Here's what the Post said Friday:

Congressional leaders, Trump have reached a tentative deal to temporarily reopen the government without wall funds, according to Hill officials.

With President Trump’s approval, the pact would reopen the government for three weeks while leaving the issue of $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall to further talks.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

